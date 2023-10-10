Ashland celebrates Indigenous People’s Day at Southern Oregon University

ASHLAND, Ore. – Monday is national Indigenous People’s Day.

At Southern Oregon University, students and community members came together to host the school’s sixth annual celebration.

Events were held in the Stevenson Union courtyard beginning at 11 a.m. They included a grand entry ceremony, salmon feast, and speeches by Tribal leaders and state officials.

Native Americans at the event tell us it’s important to always remember their side of history, especially when teaching new generations.

“These children and all the children that are here that are celebrating and sharing good medicine together is the intention behind this,” said celebration organizer Lupe Sims.

Southern Oregon University’s retired director of Native American programs David West says this isn’t just a celebration of indigenous culture.

He says it is also a chance to learn about Columbus Day under a new perspective.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.