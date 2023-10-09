Recovery Oregon launches network

The Recovery Network of Oregon launched at an event late last week with recovery providers. It’s a website that serves as a central hub connecting Oregonians to services and people to help them recover from alcohol or drug addiction. Users can search a directory of support services, providers, peers and meetings designed to assist people in their path to recovery.

“What I really like about it is the plain language and the low barrier, and complete lack of stigma associated to this.” said Jill Archer, VP Behavioral Health for CareOregon “It feels so safe for people to engage and find support, particularly families that people that are struggling, but also just the language that’s used makes everyone feel like they show up here.”

The Recovery Network of Oregon is a project of Oregon Recovers and is funded in part by $1 million from CareOregon.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.