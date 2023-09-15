Ashland City Council getting feedback on new emergency shelter

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland City Council held a meeting SOU’s Stevenson Union to get feedback on a new emergency homeless and severe weather shelter.

Last month, the council voted to buy the old coming attractions offices property for $2 million through the use of grants.

The open house is for the neighborhoods around the property to hear about the project and give the city input.

The City Manager said it would operate around 40 beds every day through January 10th.

After that date, the city would only have to use the shelter as an emergency weather shelter.

The goal is to have operations begin by the start of October.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.