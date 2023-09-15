Ashland City Council getting feedback on new emergency shelter

Posted by Ethan McReynolds September 14, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland City Council held a meeting SOU’s Stevenson Union to get feedback on a new emergency homeless and severe weather shelter.

Last month, the council voted to buy the old coming attractions offices property for $2 million through the use of grants.

The open house is for the neighborhoods around the property to hear about the project and give the city input.

The City Manager said it would operate around 40 beds every day through January 10th.

After that date, the city would only have to use the shelter as an emergency weather shelter.

The goal is to have operations begin by the start of October.

Ethan McReynolds
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Anchor / Reporter
