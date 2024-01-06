Ashland considering lowering temperature threshold for emergency shelter

ASHLAND, Ore.– The Ashland City Council is considering lowering the temperature threshold for opening its emergency shelter.

Many residents are already calling the proposal inhumane.

If passed, the temperature threshold for opening the emergency shelter would drop from 32 degrees to 25 degrees.

That’s the same threshold that Medford currently has in place, unless there’s rain or snow, but some residents argue that even 32 is too low.

Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice’s Jason Houk said, “we’re really discouraged and worried about the direction the city seems to be going.”

Multiple residents spoke out against the idea at the last council meeting on December 19th, including Rich Rohde, who believes it will only make life more difficult for homeless people in Ashland.

Rohde said, “it’s clear and you have testimony that below 32 degrees, it really dramatically affects the health, especially the people that are the most vulnerable.”

Helen Turner from the OHSU Street Nursing Team also spoke during the meeting.

She believes the temperatures threshold should be higher than 32 degrees, as she has already seen people lose their fingers and toes, or even die from medical complications due to cold weather.

Turner said, “I agree, 32 degrees is inhumane in and of itself. Many people can get hypothermia even at 50 degrees if they’re cold, if it’s windy, if it’s windy if they’re wet.”

The city council ran out of time to discuss the proposal at its last meeting, but will likely discuss it early on in the new year.

In the meantime, Organizations like Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice are looking to make a point to the city council, by letting people experience the harsh conditions for themselves.

Jason Houk said, “we need to bring them indoors and we need to dedicate space for community meals so we’ve been gathering in the plaza on Mondays at 4 p.m. and we’ll be there this Monday. We’re going to be encouraging people to join us and stand in solidarity with folks that don’t have an opportunity to go indoors.”

Houk encourages all residents to attend city council meetings as well as participate in the demonstrations at the Ashland Plaza.

The Ashland City Council does not have its next meeting scheduled yet, according to their website.

