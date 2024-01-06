Law firms already representing potential RRMC victims

MEDFORD, Ore . – As police continue investigating potential deaths at Asante’s Rogue Regional Medical Center, multiple local law firms are already representing victims and the family of victims.

Nbc5 News broke the story last week.

Multiple Asante sources, who do not want to be named, tell us as many as eight or nine Rogue Regional Medical Center patients died as a result of drug diversion.

Our sources say a nurse in the intensive care unit replaced fentanyl medication, used for pain, with tap water.

They say the tap water, which is not sterile, led to multiple infections.

One thing that the lawyer I spoke with made clear, is that they don’t view this investigation as a ‘medical malpractice’ case, but rather an intentional crime.

Tom Petersen, a lawyer with Black Chapman Petersen and Stevens, says that malpractice is a negligent behavior.

Petersen says if the allegations are true about a nurse switching out patient’s pain meds with tap water, the nurse’s license would likely be revoked, and they would be prosecuted at the state or federal level.

He also says that claims may be made against Asante of ‘vicarious liability,’ where the employer is responsible for the misconduct of the employee.

He also wants to know if Asante knew, or should have known, that there was misconduct.

Petersen said,

“Asante has a duty to undertake investigations to run down ‘what is happening here.’ And if they did, you know, a job that was not substantial and not competent, then they could be held responsible for direct negligence, that is they just didn’t do it right or they just didn’t do anything at all.”

Another 2023 article on Asante’s website, further highlights the hospital’s acknowledgment of hospital acquired infections.

An article from last July, written by Sadie Spicer, Asante’s director of performance improvement and infection prevention, shows the numbers of central line- associated bloodstream infections.

In the article a graphic shows how the ICU department saw six cases of those infections in just six months, last year.

The article says that Asante reached out to the Oregon Health Authority and CDC for feedback for preventing infections.

The article points to some of the steps Asante took, including emphasizing hand washing and overall cleanliness, as well as clean equipment and correct central line maintenance.

The other articles we reported on also referred to hospital acquired infections at Asante.

One of which mentioned waterborne infections in central lines, which our medical expert, Dr. Robin Miller, says can only happen if water was injected to the line.

