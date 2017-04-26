Ashland Food Bank receives donation during Safeway grand opening

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Emergency Food Bank got a pleasant surprise from Safeway at their grand opening in Ashland this morning.
Store Director Don Morrison handed a thousand dollar check to Board President George Kramer.
One of the contractors working on the store also gave $250.
Kramer said the money will go a long way to help feeding those who are hungry. “Everything we do is from the support of business and people in Ashland and so every dollar we get is that much more money we have to buy food, to keep our building open.”
The Ashland Emergency Food Bank provides food to around 1,500 people a month.
The only requirement they have is that you can show you live in either Ashland or Talent.