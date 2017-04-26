Jackson Co., Ore —President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday calling for a review of national monuments, but the Cascade Siskiyou National Monument is left off the list.
The President’s directive requires the Department of the Interior to review national monuments covering over 100,000 acres.
Even with President Obama’s expansion of the Cascade Siskiyou Monument total acreage comes in at 98,000 acres, just under the Order’s minimum.
Even so, Jackson County Commissioners want the President to halt the planned expansion.
“The autonomous or unilateral act of the President to designate lands in such large swathes like this without any meaningful input from the public we don’t feel is beneficial to anybody involved,” said County Commissioner Rick Dyer.
The President’s order is a review and does not change any designations.
Jackson County Commissioners will discuss the Monument is Thursday’s meeting.