Ashland garage fire started from exterior, cause still under investigation

ASHLAND, Ore.– A house fire broke out Friday night in Ashland damaging one garage in the flames.
According to Ashland Fire and Rescue, the fire happened around 8:30 p.m. after first responders were alerted to a single alarm fire. The garage was in the alleyway between Alison Street and Fairview Street – just east of the library.
Crews say they arrived in time to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures. The homeowners were not in the house at the time and no one was injured.
Though Ashland Fire says it started on the exterior of the structure, an exact cause is still under investigation.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.