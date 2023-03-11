Ashland High School students’ march to address climate change crisis

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland High School students marched out of class Friday morning.

The walk out was organized to urge adults, community leaders and local elected officials to take action and address the climate crisis.

They walked to the plaza where students gave speeches expressing the importance of the issue.

“This is not work that I chose to do, its work I have to do, as the steward of the land. So I knew as soon as I moved to the community, I had to be part of the change makers who have the same values that I do and making climate justice.”, said Te Maia Wiki, Ashland High School student.

They want the city of Ashland to pass an ordinance that would require all new buildings to be 100 % electric.

They plan to give testimony at the Ashland Council Meeting on March 21st.