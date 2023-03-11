Police successfully de-escalate hostile situation

SELMA, Ore. – Deputies responded to a home in Selma Thursday afternoon for a report of shots fired.

According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Vanhoy entered a neighbor’s home, pointed a gun at them, then fired a round into the victim’s fridge, before leaving the home.

Police said the victim was not harmed but advised police that Vanhoy had numerous weapons and body armor.

When they arrived, Vanhoy allegedly stepped out of his home with a gun and walked toward deputies.

Instead of using deadly force, police say they decided to tactically retreat.

JCSO said they eventually used less lethal bean bag rounds to get him into custody.

Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel said that he was very happy with the end result.

“It certainly was a situation where we could have taken his life, and they worked around that and were able to take measures to where no lives were lost,” Sheriff Daniel said.

Vanhoy is facing multiple charges including burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing.

According to Sheriff Daniel, they have no information on how the altercation actually began.