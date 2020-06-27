Ashland mayor says he won’t seek re-election

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Mayor of Ashland says he won’t run for re-election.
On June 26, Ashland Mayor John Stromberg issued the following statement:
My fellow citizens –
Today I’m formally announcing my decision to withdraw my candidacy for Mayor of Ashland.
This has been a difficult decision simply because I love being mayor of this amazing town and have rarely failed to marvel at the intelligence and creativity of my fellow citizens. I especially treasure the collaborative relationships that exist between schools, businesses, environmentalists, city leaders and the institutions associated with each of them.
The quality of so many Councilors with whom I’ve served these last 12 years has made my job very rewarding and that goes equally for the City’s staff; dedicated, smart, hard-working all, they’ve placed their community’s well being at the top of their priorities.
But the time has come to let another generation take the lead and to that, Tonya Graham’s willingness to serve as mayor has certainly played a part in my decision.
During the last two years serving alongside Councilor Graham, I have witnessed her impressive ability to listen to diverging opinions and sincere enthusiasm for building consensus, both among the council and within the community. Plus her work ethic is exceptional and sometimes a little scary.
Importantly: Tonya has been totally unwilling to tear at the delicate fabric of our community for personal political gain. At a time where some are tempted by the urge to dismantle rather than the willingness to build upon success, Tonya consistently attends to strengthening what is good. This is what I’ve tried to do and what I deeply believe in.
And, for all these reasons, now is really her time to step forward. I hope you will join me in welcoming her to the podium.
In closing please know how grateful I am for the kindness and respect I have received these past 12 years and for the opportunity to lead and serve and learn.
Thank you.
John Stromberg.