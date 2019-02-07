Home
Ashland opens to ride-sharing, time frame not yet known

ASHLAND, Ore.– Uber and Lyft drivers can start picking people up in Ashland as soon as permits are filed with the city.

An amended ordinance was approved by city councilors last night in hopes of bringing the ride-sharing companies to town. For many people, it’s good news they’ve been waiting to hear.

NBC5 News reached out to Uber and Lyft to find out when they may start offering rides in Ashland.

Lyft said in a statement:

“We appreciate the Council’s continued work to create more transportation options for the residents and visitors to Ashland, and Lyft looks forward to bringing reliable and efficient rideshare services to the area soon.”

Uber also issued a statement saying:

“We appreciate the recent rideshare-related action of the Ashland City Council. It’s a positive development for both area riders and drivers. We hope to launch service in Ashland in the near future.”

No exact time frame could be given for either at this time.

