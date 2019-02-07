Medford’s The Bohemian Club closes its doors

MEDFORD, Ore.– A downtown Medford bar and nightclub has officially closed after garnering a wild reputation.
The Bohemian Club announced on its Facebook page Monday that it would be closing but encouraged its patrons to support many of the other local businesses downtown.
According to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, in December, the commissioners approved cancellation of the business’s liquor license. This was due to what was described as a “sustained history of serious and persistent problems.”
In 29 months, the OLCC received 41 documented incidents at the business with 32 of those involving violence such as fights, assaults and disorderly conduct.
The agency said the business also failed to provide food service leading to an incident where a patron had a diabetic emergency and couldn’t order food. In Oregon, places that serve liquor must have food available.
Medford police said in 2018 alone they were called to the premises 50 times.
NB5 News reached out to The Bohemian Club for comment but did not hear back.
