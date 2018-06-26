Ashland Planning Commission denies appeal on cell antenna

ASHLAND, Ore.– The Ashland Planning Commission, in a 4 to 1 vote, chose to deny an appeal by a resident claiming a proposed cell antenna by Verizon was a hazard to the community.
During the hearing Tuesday night, dozens of residents showed up to express their similar views about the installation. Many cited health, environmental and personal reasons for denying the cell antenna, hoping to convince the commission to delay the decision and reconsider the information.
However, federal regulations prohibit local governments from regulating wireless service facilities due to environmental effects.
According to planning staff, the facility would be 4G technology but residents who showed up were concerned it could be 5G, which some cited reports saying it can cause more significant health problems.
Residents also expressed concerns over what they called a lack of notification for the public about the installation. The commission made it clear though it had followed state and city codes of notification, through signs on the property and by mail to neighbors in the surrounding area.
Still, some disagreed with the plan.
“What seems to fall through the cracks is a careful evaluation of the need, the immediate need for this technology,” said Alan Rathsam, a concerned resident.
Issues over whether students at SOU were made aware of the antenna were also brought up. But according to Verizon’s representative at the appeal, since they weren’t the owners of the building notification was not necessary.
With the approval of the application and all it’s conditions, the decision will be adopted in two weeks time. The decision will also be mailed to all parties that spoke or wrote in to the appeal starting a 21 day appeal period to the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals, according to one senior planner.
If there is no appeal, the applicant will receive it’s building permits at that time.
