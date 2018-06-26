Ashland ‘prohibited flammable plant list’ approved

ASHLAND, Ore.– The Ashland Planning Commission approved a “prohibited flammable plant list” during a meeting Tuesday night.
The plan was proposed by Ashland Fire & Rescue as part of a larger ordinance to expand the wildfire mitigation across the whole city rather than land located above Siskiyou Boulevard.
The list includes a variety of trees and shrubs deemed “highly flammable” and other types will have to be set at designated distances from any structure.
The planning commission will now bring the proposal to Ashland City Council for approval.
