Ashland police seeking citizen park patrol

Ashland, Ore.-The Ashland Police Department is looking to hire six seasonal park patrol members to watch over Lithia Park.

“Lithia Park and the other parks are used quite a bit the attendance swells during the summer times and we need the extra help in the parks especially,” Chief Tighe O’Meara with Ashland Police Department said.

The position will be from May to September. Park patrols employees will be responsible for making sure residents in the are abiding by park rules.

Chief O’Meara says anyone can apply for the position, however the job is perfect for college students who are thinking about joining the force.

“If somebody is thinking about getting into law enforcement this is about the most entry-level basic law enforcement thing that you can imagine because we are giving you kind of low-level access to the police department and we are entrusting you to enforce law in an equitable and in a professional manner,” Chief O’Mera said.

You can find more information about the position here.

