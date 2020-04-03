Ashland program helps elderly get groceries, errands amid pandemic

ASHLAND, Ore. — With many of us staying home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there are some community members who need a little extra support.
A new Ashland program called “Adopt a Neighbor” is designed to connect higher-risk community members like seniors or people who are immuno-compromised with people who are lower-risk.
They can can help them with everything from shopping to errands.
“All people have to do is go to www.adoptneighbor.org and there are two signs-up there, one for people who could use some help with groceries, errands… and others who could use some help with that,” said Tonya Graham, Ashland City Councilor.
Graham says people who are over 60 or may have chronic health issues can still help with different volunteer opportunities that don’t require them to leave their homes.
That includes reaching out to friends or family members who may be having a hard time staying home or buying gift certificates from local businesses that need help to stay afloat.
