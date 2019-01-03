Ashland store no longer closing its doors

ASHLAND, Ore. — A clothing and gift store in downtown Ashland since 1977 will remain open.
The store, Renaissance Rose, was previously set to close its doors.
Now, the owner says they have decided to keep the store open because of popular demand.
They will be keeping their plaza location open, where they are hoping to divide the store in two and sublet part of the location with another business.
The store’s other location on ‘A street,’ open for 3 years, will also remain open.
