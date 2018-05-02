Ashland updates public on master plan to connect trails

Ashland, Ore. – Ashland is on its way to connecting all of its trails and parks through a master plan.
Tonight, the city held an open house to show residents what they have to look forward to, and provide feedback. The master plan would connect all of Ashland’s parks and green spaces which collectively amount to 49 miles worth of trails.
“Here in Ashland we’re trying to accommodate people who use active transportation as a way to get around. So we want to hear what they’re saying about the trails that we’re looking at to make sure that if we do build trails or we identify a corridor to get a trail in that someone’s going to use it,” said Michael Black, Ashland Director of Parks and Rec Commission.
The city of Ashland says its citizens have different needs for trails ranging from equestrian to simple walking paths. It is trying to meet as many of those needs as possible.