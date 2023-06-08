Ashland using state of emergency funding for emergency homeless shelter

ASHLAND, Ore.– The City of Ashland is also getting state funding from Governor Kotek’s homelessness state of emergency.

Its getting $1 million.

The city said it will go towards purchasing land for an emergency shelter.

Ashland will partner with OHRA to help run the shelter.

The city plans to find more long-term uses for the land as well.

Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham said, “this investment from the state is the beginning of what we hope is a longer term systemic partnership with the state and with other entities to address our unhoused neighbors and their needs here in Ashland.”

Graham said the money will allow the city to add around 40 more shelter beds to the current supply.

She said she’s excited to see the state taking an active role in helping solve the issue of homelessness.

