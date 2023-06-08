Medford working on new urban campground with state of emergency funding

Posted by Derek Strom June 7, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore.– The City of Medford is receiving around $3 million from Governor Kotek’s homelessness state of emergency.

Most of the money will go towards building a new permanent urban campground.

The city said it’ll be on West McAndrews Road, across the street from the Santo Community Center.

The current campground on Biddle Road, operated by Rogue Retreat, is on land being leased by the city.

Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun said, “we have a couple of contractors that we are currently working with in order to get the improvements completed hopefully sometime later this fall and then relocate the campground at that time.”

The Medford City Council also recently approved the construction of 30 duplex units at the site.

Derek Strom
