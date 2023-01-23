Ashland’s mayor announces resignation

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland Mayor Julie Akins announced she’s resigning.

Mayor Akins, elected in 2020, sent out the following announcement Monday morning:

Fellow Councilors, the people of Ashland and Joe Lessard,

Today I am submitting my resignation, effective Friday, January 27th at the close of business.

I’ve served the community as a volunteer legislator for four years, two years as a city councilor and two years as your mayor. I’m proud of certain accomplishments: Creating the Social Equity and Racial Justice Committee, changing the focus to housing, funding emergency shelter for vulnerable populations, moving our community through the pandemic and the Almeda fire, working toward a sustainable budget and setting an agenda of transparency.

I’ve been honored to serve the people of Ashland as your elected mayor, an honor afforded few, and I have appreciated the support of the people. But it’s important to admit when it’s time and for me it’s time.

I hope I leave behind the understanding it’s possible to be kind and caring but firm and clear.

I would also like to thank my husband Leo who sacrificed so much in order for me to do this kind of volunteerism in our community and toward our shared values. And I look forward to spending more time with him, with my family and in rebuilding my career, which I love. To the people of Ashland: You will see me around and my heart remains open to you.

Take care of each other.

Respectfully,

Julie Akins