Attorney Alyssa Bartholomew announces Jackson Co. Dist. Attorney candidacy

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A second candidate has thrown their hat in the ring for the race for Jackson County District Attorney.

Alyssa Bartholomew announced this week she will be seeking election for the district attorney position in the November election.

Current District Attorney Beth Heckert is planning to retire after the year.

Bartholomew says she was a prosecutor in Washington state before moving to the Rogue Valley in 2005. She’s now a public defender.

She says her 20 years of experience practicing law in the community will help her make changes to the current state of the district attorney’s office.

“I had various people come up to me saying that they would support me running,” Bartholomew said. “They know that I have the leadership skills, they know that I have experience behind me, and they know I would stabilize that office in a way that could make Jackson County a better place to live than it already is.”

Jackson County’s Chief Deputy District Attorney Patrick Green announced late last year that he is also running for district attorney. Green has earned DA Heckert’s endorsement.

Bartholomew says she has been endorsed by others in the community as well as members of law enforcement.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.