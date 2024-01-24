Former Deputy District Attorney Johan Pietila announces campaign for judge

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A former Jackson County Deputy District Attorney is challenging incumbent Judge David Orr for his seat as a Jackson County Circuit Court judge.

Former prosecutor Johan Pietila is currently senior assistant county counsel for Jackson County.

Jackson County Judge David Orr, also a former prosecutor, was first elected in 2018.

Pietila says he wants to change the way judges are viewed based on his own experience working for the District Attorey’s office.

“When I was at the District Attorney’s office, I started realizing that I wanted to do something more to provide the community access to a justice system where they felt heard, where it was approachable, where they had an open minded and reliable judge that uphold the laws,” Pietila said.

Pietila says in his current position, he routinely tackles complex civil issues in both federal and state courts for Jackson County.

