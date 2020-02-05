Audit released for DHS Child Welfare Information System

SALEM, Ore. — Secretary of State Bev Clarno says an audit of the Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Child Welfare Information System is generally functional for case management, but has some usability issues that put data quality at risk.
The system known as OR-Kids, is used by caseworkers to track Child Welfare casework, including information about children and families who receive services, as well as reports of child abuse and neglect.
Auditors found the system does what it needs to do, but can be difficult and time-consuming to find information within it.
“Keeping kids safe is the primary concern of Child Welfare in Oregon DHS and the caseworkers need the tools to be able to carry out that objective,” said Secretary of State Bev Clarno. “Having systems that are difficult to use and decrease efficiencies do not help DHS put children first.”
The Secretary of State says enhancements are needed to improve the system’s usability and data quality management. It also found more training is needed.
DHS says of the six recommendations given, three are already in progress.
“We appreciate the report and its acknowledgment of the work that is ongoing to improve the efficiency and usability of the OR-KIDS system,” said Rebecca Jones Gaston, director of the Oregon Child Welfare Program. “As we transform our Child Welfare system into one focused on prevention, safety and improving outcomes for children and families, data integrity and accessibility will continue to be a top priority.”
