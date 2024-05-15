Driver extricated after dump truck crashes at ROBCO rock quarry

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – The driver of a dump truck was extricated after the rig crashed at the ROBCO rock quarry Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by Rural Metro Fire, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. just across the county line on Foothill Boulevard.

Crews from multiple agencies responded and worked together to remove the cab of the truck to get the driver out.

Injuries sustained by the driver are unknown.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.