Bald eagle shot in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Police are trying to track down someone who shot a bald eagle east of Riddle on November 16.

“The investigation has revealed that the eagle was shot in the neck with a small caliber rifle from Lower Cow Creek Road approximately 2 miles south of Doe Creek Road,” Oregon State Police said. “The suspect vehicle is described as a newer red or maroon compact four-door truck likely a Nissan Frontier or similar model.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Senior Trooper Stone directly at (541) 817-4472 or OSP dispatch at (541) 440-3333.

