Benefit concert for the Children’s Advocacy Center

ASHLAND, Ore. — A benefit concert took place Sunday night all to help local families and children.
Dozens gathered at Grizzly Peak Winery to enjoy the tunes of Jeff Pevar, Inger Jorgensen, Paul Turnipseed and Nick Kirby.
The event raises money to support the Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County, which provides care for children who are victims of abuse or neglect.
“Reach out, touch and support those children and you will make a real difference in everyone’s life. It’s a special thing for us,” said Al Silbowitz, owner of Grizzly Peak Winery.
The event was held from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
If you’d like to donate to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County, click here.
