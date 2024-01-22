Beware of phone scammers claiming to be local law enforcement

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford couple is warning the the public about yet another scam effort with thieves pretending to be police officials.

Esther and David Dubovis received a call Friday morning from someone claiming to be from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, saying their son had a warrant for his arrest.

The scammer said the couple needed to pull out almost $5 thousand immediately to pay the fine and get their son out of legal trouble.

The kicker though is their son is not even living in the country.

The couple says red flags in the call allowed them to easily recognize it as a scam.

“I called the sheriff’s department while he was on the phone and they knew nothing about it,” said Esther. “This is a new scam.”

“it was an extremely scary situation,” David said.

“They had information that they shouldn’t have had,” Esther added. “That’s what kind of got us off kilter”

The couple said they were grateful to catch on to the scam before any money was actually sent over.

Local sheriff’s offices have repeatedly stated they will never make a phone call in order to collect money.

When in doubt, hang up and call the law enforcement agency’s official phone number.

