Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office calling for new jail in new Facebook video

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t given up hope on getting voter support to build a new larger jail.

This week it released a video, focusing on the stresses the criminal justice system faces with limited jail space.

It goes over the current lack of space in the county jail, which it says has major ramifications on the community as a whole.

It says that the current county jail in downtown Medford was built in 1981 and designed to hold 176 inmates.

However, it currently holds 300 inmates, and the county says the structure doesn’t allow for expansion.

Jackson County Community Justice Kiki Parker Rose said,

“Sufficient jail capacity would be a game changer for us so that we could hold them long enough to intervene and provide the services necessary.”

The lengthy video features different sources from law enforcement, judges and more.

Multiple sources explain that many inmates are struggling with addiction and mental illness but say that as many as 11 individuals are released early each day of the year, because of overcrowding.

This doesn’t allow for substantial treatment and Sheriff Nathan Sickler says that it weakens their ability to deter people from criminal activity.

“It can lead to this mentality of entitlement or that there’s no consequences for actions.”

The video also touches on how the situation impacts the economy.

Medford and JACO Chamber of Commerce’s Travis Snyder said,

“We have seen local businesses move out of the area, they just don’t like the policy, they feel nothing is being done. We need a new correctional facility, that is apparent and we, the business leaders are behind that.”

This isn’t the first time that the JCSO has brought up jail overcrowding as an issue.

Back in May 2020, at the start of the pandemic, Sheriff Sickler and County Commissioners put a new larger jail on the ballot.

The effort was rejected by voters, with roughly 70% voting no.

The video shows county officials haven’t given up on the idea, saying that it’s necessary to expand the jail to benefit the whole Rogue Valley.

Jackson Co. Jail Commander, Captain Josh Aldrich said,

“As part of the Southern Oregon community, every single one of us is being affected by the fact that people are being released early from the jail due to overcrowding. Whether that’s in the form of re victimization or additional resources being supplied to these people, who aren’t getting the help that they need while in custody.”

You can view the lengthy video yourself here.

