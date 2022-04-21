Biden administration proposes an additional $800 million for Ukraine

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff April 21, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Biden administration is providing Ukraine more assistance as it fights against the Russian invasion.

On Thursday, President Biden announced he will request Congress pass an $800 million package for Ukraine, and that’s not all.

“In addition to bolstering Ukraine’s resistance on the battlefield, we’re also demonstrating our support for the people of Ukraine,” Biden said. “Today, the United States is announcing that we intend to provide an additional $500 million in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government.”

That money can be used to support communities hit hard by fighting and pay workers who are providing essential services.

According to the president, the U.S. has provided about a billion dollars worth of economic aid to Ukraine over the past two months.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content