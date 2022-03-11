Biden calls for suspending Russia’s favorable trade status

(NBC) Entering the third week of the war in Ukraine, Vice President Harris was spending time with U.S. and Polish troops as President Biden called on Congress to suspend normal trade relations with

Russia, allowing new tariffs to be imposed in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden ramped up the economic sanctions on Russia even more, calling for an end to normal trade relations and clearing the way for increased tariffs on Russian imports. But the president needs Congress to take action. The announcement comes as Russian troops close in on Kyiv. U.S. defense officials said forces could encircle the city in just one to two weeks.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield is one of America’s top diplomats is among those accusing Russia of war crimes. She said, “They constitute war crimes. They are attacks on civilians that cannot be justified in any way whatsoever.”

While in Poland, Vice President Kamala Harris backed calls for an investigation and visited U.S. troops.

The trip follows a disconnect over Poland’s plan to send fighter jets to Ukraine, something top Republicans are still demanding

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said, “Enough talk. People are dying. Send them the planes that they need.”

Speaking from his office Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also denied Russia’s claims that Ukraine is preparing to fight back using chemical weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the president of Belarus Friday to discuss ongoing peace talks with Ukraine.

Despite sanctions, Putin shows no sign of stopping the attacks