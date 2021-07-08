Biden defends decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan

While Americans are eager to close the books on this nation’s longest war, the Taliban is already making gains and threatening our allies who’ve been left behind.
President Biden addressed the nation Thursday about his decision to end the war in Afghanistan just shy of 20 years before it began, saying the U.S. did what it went there to do. “To get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and deliver justice to Osama bin Laden and to degrade the terrorist threat to keep Afghanistan from becoming a base,” he stated.
The president ordered all American troops home by September, though the vast majority have already left. U.S. forces evacuated Bagram Air Base by night and cutting off the electricity. At the same time, the Taliban is gaining ground, increasing the possibility the country is headed for a civil war.
Biden said, “Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.”
President Biden defended the pullout. He asked, “How many more how many thousands of more Americans daughters and sons are you willing to risk?”
More than 2,200 Americans have been killed in Afghanistan since 2001 and the U.S. has poured more than $2 trillion into the fight.
Critics argue leaving now throws the region into greater turmoil and increases the terror threat against America.
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton said, “It’s a mistake across the board and I very much fear we are going to feel the consequences in the not too distant future”
Biden stated, “Our military and intelligence leaders are confidant they have the capabilities to protect the homeland.”
American service members are now pleading for protection for the Afghan people who helped in their mission. The president promised no one will be left behind. “There is a home for you in the United States if you so choose and we will stand with you just as you stood with us,” he said.
America’s longest war is drawing to a close with no end in sight for the challenges ahead.
President Biden promised the United States will maintain a civilian and humanitarian presence in Afghanistan including speaking out for the rights of women and girls.