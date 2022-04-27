Biden reportedly ‘receptive’ to some student loan forgiveness

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Joe Biden is reportedly considering forgiving some student loan debt.

During a private meeting with some House Democrats, the president expressed openness to forgiving student loan debt, although Biden did not give a specific dollar amount or timeline.

This prompted Senate Republicans to introduce legislation to stop the president from doing so by executive action.

The consideration came after Representative Tony Decardenas asked Biden to cancel $10,000 per borrower in student debt during a Monday meeting an idea the president was receptive to.

The cause has been reinforced by Democratic lawmakers and other progressive advocates who stress young people are struggling under more than $1.73 trillion dollars in student debt and are in desperate need of relief.