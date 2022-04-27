Ashland’s new artwork vandalized

ASHLAND, Ore. – A new public art installation in Ashland that honors Chinese railroad workers was vandalized.

Last weekend, the Ashland Public Arts Commission held a dedication ceremony for its newest installation at Ashland’s Railroad Park near the “Say Their Names Memorial.”

The designer said the new sculpture, named “Golden Connections,” celebrates the transformation the railroad brought to Ashland as well as honors the Chinese people who built it.

After years of planning this project, the designers and community were happy to see the unveiling Saturday. However, just a few days later, someone defaced the artwork in an act the Ashland Police Department called “especially disheartening.”

APD went on to say, “This is a beautiful piece meant to honor the countless immigrant Chinese workers who built our railroad, and to see it immediately damaged is frustrating for the entire community. If anyone has any information on who did this, please contact the Ashland Police Department.”