Biden says he is praying for ‘right verdict’ in Derek Chauvin trial

The president was asked about the phone call by reporters in the Oval Office after meeting with the leadership of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
Biden said, “I’ve come to know George’s family, not just in passing, I’ve spent time with them, spent time with his little daughter Gianna you should see this beautiful child, his brother — both brothers as a matter of fact. So I can only imagine the pressure and the anxiety they’re feeling, so I waited until the jury was sequestered and I called.”
George Floyd’s younger brother Philonese talked about getting that phone call from the president on the Today show Tuesday morning.