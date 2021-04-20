Ponina Fire burning in Klamath County 40% contained

BEATTY, Ore. – Firefighters are reportedly making good progress fighting a wildfire in Klamath County.
The U.S. Forest Service said on Sunday, the Ponina Fire burned an estimated 1,200 acres while evacuations were conducted five miles north of Beatty, Oregon.
By Tuesday, crews were able to stop the growth of the fire, which covered an estimated 1,641 acres and was 40% contained.
Seven structures were destroyed, mostly outbuildings.
Two hand crews, eight engines, one dozer, one water tender, and a helicopter are working on the fire.
The USFS said smoke is still highly visible in the surrounding area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.