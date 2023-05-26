Biden vetoes bill that would overturn D.C. police reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Biden has vetoed a Republican-led measure that would overturn a D.C. policing bill aimed at accountability and reform.

The measure was passed by the D.C. city council and is called the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022.

The bill includes the banning of chokeholds, new standards for use of force, officer training programs and improved access to body camera recordings.

District of Columbia leaders took action shortly after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Republicans have labeled it as an “anti-police law” claiming it would weaken the power of law enforcement officers to effectively respond to crime.

But in his veto, President Biden wrote that the Republican-led legislation would quote “overturn commonsense police reforms”.

He also wrote that Congress should respect D.C.’s right to pass measures that improve public safety and public trust.

Thursday also marks the third anniversary of Floyd’s death.

