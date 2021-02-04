Biden vows to restore American leadership abroad

“We must start with diplomacy, rooted in America’s most cherished democratic values. Defending freedom. Championing opportunity. Upholding universal rights,” Mr. Biden said.
In a visit to the State Department, the president promised the workforce to rebuild morale as he moves to strengthen ties with U.S. allies.
“America is back. Diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy,” he said.
At the same time, he’s not shying away from engaging with global adversaries.
President Biden faces growing tensions with China and has already confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin on several key issues.
“The days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions – interfering with our elections, cyber attacks, poisoning its citizens – are over,” Mr. Biden said.
The president announced executive actions to end U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s military offensive in Yemen, review troop deployments and protect the rights of LGBTQ people around the world.
