Medford School District asking for memorabilia to honor local veterans

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oakdale Middle School is one of Medford’s newest schools to open although it has a history located at the old South Medford High.

That means a couple of projects are still coming along, including a veterans memorial.

Medford School District says it’s received amazing contributions from families and former students who served in WWII and Vietnam. Now the district says it’s looking to honor old South Medford graduates who served in the Armed Forces from 2001 to 2021.

The district is looking for photos, uniforms, ribbons, or other memorabilia to display at Oakdale.

Those who would like to contribute can contact the school district.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.