Junior League of Jackson County President on Kentucky Derby Fundraiser

Posted by Ben Blake April 30, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Junior League of Jackson County is holding its 4th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser.

Junior League of Jackson County President joined Sunrise this morning to talk with anchor Natalie Sirna about the event and what the Junior League does.

The event is May 4 from 3-6 pm at the Rogue Valley Country Club, but tickets have already sold out at this time. You can still purchase raffle tickets for the event or support the Junior League in other ways by visiting their website at jacksoncounty.jl.org.

For more information watch the interview above.

Ben Blake
