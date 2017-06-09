Washington, D.C.- The Food and Drug Administration has announced a nationwide birth control pill recall.
Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. says its Mibelas 24 F-E products were packaged improperly, so the first four days of the tablets labeled as “active pills” are actually placebos. The mistake could result in unintended pregnancies, as well as potential health issues for the mother and fetus.
According to the FDA, there are no reports of any adverse effects from the issue.
If you use Mibelas 24 F-E, the FDA urges you to contact your doctor.