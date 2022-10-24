Boater saved by Curry County Search and Rescue member

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A man was rescued after his boat started taking on water in heavy surf off the Oregon Coast.

On Sunday, October 23, someone spotted a boat with one person on board trying to cross the Rogue River Bar into the ocean.

The boat reportedly became disabled and started drifting away, getting hit by high waves.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said Aquatic Marine Safety Officer Luke Martinez happened to be in the area, so he tried to swim out to the boat with his rescue board

As Martinez paddled out, the man on the boat jumped into the ocean while wearing a life jacket.

According to CCSO, Martinez was able to reach the man and take him to shore.

The boat washed up on the beach a short time later.

CCSO said the man was treated for hypothermia.

The sheriff’s office explained the quick response from Martinez “undoubtedly” saved the boater’s life.