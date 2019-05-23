Boatnik denys entry to parade for Roseburg religious group

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A religious group from Roseburg has been denied entry into this year’s Boatnik parade.
The group known as Community OutReach Evangelism or CORE says they applied for a spot in the parade. However, their spot has been denied.
Boatnik says it will deny parade entry to anyone promoting messages that are not family-friendly. According to organizers, last year the group brought signs and images that were derogatory to the LGBTQ community.
The group is associated with the RV Saltshakers, a controversial group that has shown graphic images of unborn fetuses at recent public events in Grants Pass.
Both groups are still expected to be at the festival this weekend.
