Home
Boatnik denys entry to parade for Roseburg religious group

Boatnik denys entry to parade for Roseburg religious group

Local News Top Stories , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A religious group from Roseburg has been denied entry into this year’s Boatnik parade.

The group known as Community OutReach Evangelism or CORE says they applied for a spot in the parade. However, their spot has been denied.

Boatnik says it will deny parade entry to anyone promoting messages that are not family-friendly. According to organizers, last year the group brought signs and images that were derogatory to the LGBTQ community.

The group is associated with the RV Saltshakers, a controversial group that has shown graphic images of unborn fetuses at recent public events in Grants Pass.

Both groups are still expected to be at the festival this weekend.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »