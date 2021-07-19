Bootleg Fire over 303,000 acres, 25% contained

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Crews continue fighting a wildfire burning in Klamath and Lake Counties.
The Bootleg Fire started on Tuesday, July 6 about 15 miles northwest of Beatty, Oregon. Since then, it’s grown to 303,791 acres.
This past Sunday marked the ninth day in a row of extreme fire behavior that forced firefighters back to safety zones as the Bootleg Fire moved past retardant lines.
“We are running firefighting operations through the day and all through the night,” said Incident Commander Joe Hessel. “This fire is a real challenger, and we are looking at sustained battle for the foreseeable future.”
Monday’s weather forecast holds the possibility for thunderstorms during hot, dry and windy conditions. Fire growth is expected to continue to the north, east, and southeast as crews focus on protecting the community around Summer Lake.
A community meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Monday night at the Gearhart Community School in Bly.
Evacuations are rapidly changing due to the nature of this wildfire. Visit http://tinyurl.com/bootlegevac for an interactive map of evacuation levels in Lake and Klamath Counties.
As of Monday morning, the Bootleg Fire was 25% contained.
For the latest information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BootlegFireInfo