BricktownE Brewing Co. shutting down Medford restaurant

MEDFORD, Ore. – A popular downtown Medford restaurant is shutting down.
BricktownE Brewing Company announced Saturday, July 31 will be the last day the popular brewpub will provide table services.
BricktownE posted the following update on Facebook Friday:
Today marks a historical day with BricktownE Brewing Co, McPheeters Family and all our wonderful, amazing staff.
With extremely heavy hearts we’re announcing our closure. Due to many business and personal reasons we can no longer conduct business in this environment. Most of you know that there is a staffing shortage in the hospitality industry and every resource that supports the weekly operations of any business. In the last several months we have experienced import issues, many shortages on stainless steel, chlorine, cod, brewing yeast, brewing equipment, and many food sources on a State and National level that help us present a viable menu to all.Tomorrow~ 7/31/2021 will be the last day for table service. Please come by and visit with staff and owners. We will miss you dearly and thank you for all your continued support these past few years, (10yrs to exact).What to expect starting mid August~ a LIQUIDATION SALE on ALL Beer, Seltzers, Ciders, Wine and BricktownE Merchandise!!!Sales starting today50% OFF Growler Fills ~64oz50% OFF Cans To GO Beer only.50% OFF Cans of Rose and Seltzers50% OFF BricktownE Merchandise50% OFF Food in house and to go orders.50% OFF pints and mugs~ tapped Beer, Wine & Cider.Saturday 7/31 is the last day for most of our staff….Please remember to TIP your Server and Cooks without applying a discount.We ask you to keep negative, political or extremely harsh remarks to yourself. Do not post your comments if it’s rude and disrespectful. It’s an emotional day for all the families involved with BricktownE. Thank you so much for understanding and supporting all these years and especially the last 18 months.Hope to see you all TODAY & TOMORROW!
Cheers!