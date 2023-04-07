Britt Presents 2023 Final Season Announcement

Britt released the following press release on April 6th… its final announcement of the 2023 season:

MEDFORD, OR — Britt Music & Arts Festival is excited to announce several more concerts for the 2023 Britt Presents season, adding more music and comedy performances to the previously announced lineup. First released at an announcement party in Jacksonville, Oregon, this announcement introduces a wide range of musical acts and comedians, from one of the Beatles, Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band to the hilarious Tig Notaro. Other highlights include Britt fan favorite reggae sensation UB40, popular rock band Train, and country stars Ashley McBride, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Chase Rice. Americana and bluegrass fans will enjoy Lyle Lovett and his Large Band and Greensky Bluegrass. Rock lovers will enjoy the sounds of southern rockers Gov’t Mule, 90’s sensations, Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Daughtry, and Switchfoot, plus the amazing George Thorogood and the Destroyers. Other artists include electric blues pioneer Buddy Guy, Gregory Alan Isakov with special guest Shovels & Rope, and Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd returns to the main stage to celebrate 50 Years of Dark Side with another incredible light show. The Britt hill will come alive with amazing performances this coming summer in Southern Oregon.

“My favorite thing about Britt is the incredible array of different artists we present – there’s really something for everyone,” says President & CEO, Abby McKee. “After this long winter, we are ready for summer back on the hill and time with our wonderful Britt community!”

Concerts announced in Britt Presents Announcement #2:

Friday, June 9: An Evening with Gov’t Mule

Saturday, June 10: An Evening with Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Thursday, July 13: An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Friday, July 14: SWITCHFOOT

Monday, July 17: UB40

Friday, July 21: Tig Notaro

Monday, July 24: Train

Tuesday, July 25: Blue Monsters Tour 2023: Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Saturday, July 29: An Evening with BRIT FLOYD 50 Years of Dark Side

Tuesday, August 1: GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS “Bad All Over The World – 50 Years of Rock”

Wednesday, August 2: Ashley McBryde

Saturday, August 12: Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell Tour

Friday, August 18: Chase Rice

Saturday, August 19: An Evening with Greensky Bluegrass

Tuesday, August 22: Gregory Alan Isakov with special guest Shovels & Rope

Friday, September 1: Mitchell Tenpenny

Sunday, September 10: Daughtry

This is Britt’s final announcement for the 2023 season. Britt Festival Orchestra and other Britt Presents concerts have been previously announced.

There will be a Member presale with all of the concerts in 2023 Britt Presents Announcement #2 before tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 AM. Friday, April 28, 2023. Dates for the presale are:

April 7 – April 21: Clef Club ($600) Members and above may submit orders

April 7- April 21: Orders processed according to membership level

April 24 & 26: Donor ($250) and Patron ($100) Members order online at Brittfest.org

April 28: General public sales begin at 10:00 AM

Tickets and more information can be found at Brittfest.org, you can call or email the Box Office at 541-773-6077 or [email protected], or you can drop by the Medford Box Office between 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday at 216 W. Main St, Medford, Oregon.

Britt Presents concerts already on sale:

June 11: Shakey Graves

June 19: Diana Ross

June 25: Kelsea Ballerini

July 6: Old Crow Medicine Show

July 18: Elle King

August 3: An Evening with RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

August 5: An Evening with CAKE

August 6: Los Lonely Boys – The Brotherhood Tour

August 9: Michael Franti & Spearhead

August 10: The Head And The Heart

August 24: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes & Best of Britt

August 27: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.