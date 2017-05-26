Brookings man admits guilt in unintentional fatal shooting

Brookings, Ore. – A Brookings man accepted responsibility for shooting a 23-year-old woman.
According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Department, 24-year-old Bryan Trevino was intoxicated when he pointed a loaded gun at Shellie Wytcherley on April 30, 2017.
Prosecutors said the gun went off and a single round struck Wytcherley in the chest, resulting in her death.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Trevino “distraught” with several witnesses trying to render aid to Wytcherley.
Investigators said they believed the incident was the result of the improper handling of a firearm.
On May 24, Trevino pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the second degree. He was sentenced to 75 months in custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.