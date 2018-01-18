Butte Creek Mill demolition plans revealed

Eagle Point, Ore.- Thursday marked the first full day of demolition at the Historic Butte Creek Mill in Eagle Point.
The mill was destroyed by fire on Christmas morning, 2015. Since then, the owners have been raising funds to restore the mill to its previous condition.
Thursday, construction crews began the tedious process of carefully removing parts of the structure. Once the demolition is complete, they’ll begin an identical rebuild.
“For two years people have been doing their part, contributing, and they have been wondering where all that support is going,” said MaryAnne Pitcher, with the Butte Creek Mill Foundation. “Today is the result of two years of work from this community.”
The mill is expected to reopen in early 2019. When it does, it will be a fully functioning mill and will once again feature a general store. In addition, the foundation is renovating the mill’s ice house across the street.
In the meantime, fundraising for the project isn’t complete. The Butte Creek Mill Foundation says it still needs more than $1 Million dollars to complete the project.