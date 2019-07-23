Cal Fire; ‘rare opportunity’ for controlled burns

SISKIYOU CO., Calif. –This time last year, Cal Fire and other local firefighting agencies were busy putting out several wildfires across the region.
However, on Monday in California, crews were out starting fires.
The agency says it was a rare opportunity to do controlled burns and the weather was perfect for it.
The burns help reintroduce fire back into the landscape and reduce fuels. So if a fire does spark in the future, flames wouldn’t spread as rapidly.
Cal Fire burned 30 acres out by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office shooting range on White Rock Rd. That’s one mile southwest from the town of Grenada.
“It was kind of a rare opportunity for us for having such a wet spring and late rains that our fuels dried out and cured later in the summertime, so the conditions were favorable for us to come out here and conduct a burn at this time of the year,” said Larry Turman, Battalion Chief for Cal Fire.
The hope is that the work they do now will increase fire safety for the community.
This is the third controlled burn the agency has done this summer.
More controlled burns are planned for October and September.
